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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. 9x4=25x2169x^4 = 25x^2 - 16

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1
Identify the substitution to simplify the equation. Notice that the equation involves terms with \(x^4\) and \(x^2\). Let \(u = x^2\), so that \(x^4 = (x^2)^2 = u^2\).
Rewrite the original equation \(9x^4 = 25x^2 - 16\) in terms of \(u\): it becomes \(9u^2 = 25u - 16\).
Bring all terms to one side to set the equation equal to zero: \(9u^2 - 25u + 16 = 0\).
Solve the quadratic equation \(9u^2 - 25u + 16 = 0\) using the quadratic formula \(u = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a=9\), \(b=-25\), and \(c=16\).
After finding the values of \(u\), substitute back \(u = x^2\) and solve each resulting equation \(x^2 = u\) for \(x\) by taking the square root, remembering to consider both positive and negative roots.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Equations

Polynomial equations involve expressions with variables raised to whole-number exponents. Understanding how to manipulate and solve these equations, especially higher-degree polynomials like quartic (degree 4), is essential for finding their roots or solutions.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method simplifies complex equations by replacing a part of the equation with a new variable. For example, substituting y = x² transforms a quartic equation into a quadratic one, making it easier to solve.
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Solving Quadratic Equations

Once substitution reduces the equation to quadratic form, solving it involves techniques like factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula. These methods help find the values of the substituted variable, which can then be back-substituted to find the original variable.
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Related Practice
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In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - x/2 > 4

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Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

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Solve and check: 24 + 3 (x + 2) = 5(x − 12).
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In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 3 - √-7)2

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 7/2x - 5/3x = 22/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 36–43, use the five-step strategy for solving word problems. The length of a rectangular field is 6 yards less than triple the width. If the perimeter of the field is 340 yards, what are its dimensions?

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