Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -2|x|
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7x + 13 = 2(2x-5) + 3x + 23
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 8) - √(x - 4) = 2
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2 - (7x + 5) = 13 - 3x
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 16 = 3(x - 1) - (x - 7)