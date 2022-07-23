Start by expanding the expressions on the right side of the equation: apply the distributive property to both terms. For \(3(x - 1)\), multiply 3 by each term inside the parentheses, and for \(-(x - 7)\), distribute the negative sign to both terms inside the parentheses. This gives you \(3 \times x - 3 \times 1 - 1 \times x + 1 \times 7\).