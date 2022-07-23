Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 29
Chapter 2, Problem 29

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.(3x+2)2=9 (3x + 2)^2 = 9

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equation given: \( (3x + 2)^2 = 9 \). This is a perfect setup for the square root property because the variable expression is squared.
Apply the square root property, which states that if \( A^2 = B \), then \( A = \pm \sqrt{B} \). Here, set \( 3x + 2 = \pm \sqrt{9} \).
Simplify the square root: \( \sqrt{9} = 3 \), so rewrite the equation as \( 3x + 2 = \pm 3 \). This gives two separate equations to solve: \( 3x + 2 = 3 \) and \( 3x + 2 = -3 \).
Solve each linear equation separately. For \( 3x + 2 = 3 \), subtract 2 from both sides to isolate the term with \( x \). For \( 3x + 2 = -3 \), do the same.
Finally, divide both sides of each equation by 3 to solve for \( x \). This will give you the two possible solutions for \( x \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property states that if an equation is in the form (expression)^2 = k, then the solution can be found by taking the square root of both sides, resulting in expression = ±√k. This method is useful for solving quadratic equations that are already isolated as a perfect square.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Isolating the Squared Term

Before applying the square root property, it is essential to isolate the squared term on one side of the equation. This means manipulating the equation so that (3x + 2)^2 stands alone, allowing you to take the square root of both sides accurately.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Solving Linear Equations After Taking Square Roots

After applying the square root property, you get two linear equations due to the ± sign. Solving these linear equations involves isolating the variable x by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
Recommended video:
06:12
Solving Quadratic Equations by the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3 - 1

975
views
Textbook Question

Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-49

853
views
Textbook Question

The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?

766
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3

228
views
Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 3x - 7 ≥ 13

909
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 20 - x/3 = x/2

943
views