Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
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Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x3
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 3x - 7 ≥ 13
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/3 = x/2 - 2