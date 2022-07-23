Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? 1/R = 1/R1 + 1/R2 for R1
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i31
In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √ (-32) - √ (-18)
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 11 < 2x - 1 ≤ - 5