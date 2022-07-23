Solve each equation by the square root property. x22+5=3\(\frac{x^2}{2}\)+5=-3

Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (1 + i)3
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In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (1 + i)3
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5(2x - 8) - 2, y2 = 5(x - 3) + 3, and y1 = y2.
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x| = 8
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x + 3| ≤ 4
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≤ 2