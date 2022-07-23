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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 61
Chapter 2, Problem 61

Solve each equation by the square root property. x22+5=3\(\frac{x^2}{2}\)+5=-3

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1
Start with the given equation: \(\frac{x^2}{2} + 5 = -3\).
Isolate the term containing \(x^2\) by subtracting 5 from both sides: \(\frac{x^2}{2} = -3 - 5\).
Simplify the right side: \(\frac{x^2}{2} = -8\).
Eliminate the fraction by multiplying both sides of the equation by 2: \(x^2 = -16\).
Apply the square root property: take the square root of both sides, remembering to include both the positive and negative roots: \(x = \pm \sqrt{-16}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property states that if x² = k, then x = ±√k. This method is used to solve quadratic equations that can be written in the form x² = a constant. It simplifies solving by isolating the squared term and then taking the square root of both sides.
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Isolating the Variable Term

Before applying the square root property, the equation must be manipulated to isolate the squared term on one side. This involves using algebraic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division to simplify the equation and prepare it for taking square roots.
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Handling Negative Values Under the Square Root

If the value under the square root (the radicand) is negative, the solutions involve imaginary or complex numbers. Recognizing when the radicand is negative is important, as it indicates no real solutions exist, and the answer must be expressed using the imaginary unit i, where i² = -1.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (1 + i)3

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Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5(2x - 8) - 2, y2 = 5(x - 3) + 3, and y1 = y2.

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In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x| = 8

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Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. 4x24x1=04x^2 - 4x - 1 = 0

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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x + 3| ≤ 4

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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≤ 2

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