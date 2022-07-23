Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 69
Chapter 2, Problem 69

Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. 3x23x4=03x^2 - 3x - 4 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coefficients in the quadratic equation \(3x^2 - 3x - 4 = 0\). Here, \(a = 3\), \(b = -3\), and \(c = -4\).
Recall the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Calculate the discriminant \(\Delta = b^2 - 4ac\) by substituting the values: \(\Delta = (-3)^2 - 4(3)(-4)\).
Substitute \(a\), \(b\), and the discriminant \(\Delta\) into the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-(-3) \pm \sqrt{\Delta}}{2(3)}\).
Simplify the expression under the square root and the entire fraction to express the two possible solutions for \(x\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equation

A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. It represents a parabola when graphed and can have zero, one, or two real solutions depending on the discriminant.
Recommended video:
05:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a) provides the solutions to any quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0. It uses the coefficients a, b, and c to find the roots, including complex solutions when the discriminant is negative.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Discriminant

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, determines the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If positive, there are two distinct real roots; if zero, one real root; and if negative, two complex conjugate roots.
Recommended video:
04:11
The Discriminant
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.

147
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.

y = 2[3x - (4x - 6)] - 5(x - 6)

1631
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0. y=x+63x125x423y = \(\frac{x + 6}{3x - 12}\) - \(\frac{5}{x - 4}\) - \(\frac{2}{3}\)

1062
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| > 3

745
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81

135
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 7|5x| + 2 = 16

787
views