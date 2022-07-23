Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.
147
views
Determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. I used the ordered pairs (- 2, 2), (0, 0), and (2, 2) to graph a straight line.
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
y = 2[3x - (4x - 6)] - 5(x - 6)
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| > 3
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 7|5x| + 2 = 16