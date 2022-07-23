Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 71
Chapter 2, Problem 71

Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. 4x2=2x+74x^2 = 2x + 7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation in standard quadratic form \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\). Start by moving all terms to one side: \(4x^2 - 2x - 7 = 0\).
Identify the coefficients: \(a = 4\), \(b = -2\), and \(c = -7\).
Recall the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Substitute the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-(-2) \pm \sqrt{(-2)^2 - 4(4)(-7)}}{2(4)}\).
Simplify inside the square root and the numerator to prepare for solving: calculate the discriminant \(b^2 - 4ac\) and then write the expression for \(x\) before finding the final values.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equation Standard Form

A quadratic equation must be written in the standard form ax² + bx + c = 0 before applying the quadratic formula. This involves rearranging all terms to one side of the equation so that the other side equals zero, allowing identification of coefficients a, b, and c.
Recommended video:
04:34
Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a) provides the solutions to any quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0. It uses the coefficients a, b, and c to calculate the roots, including real and complex solutions.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Discriminant and Nature of Roots

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, determines the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If positive, there are two distinct real roots; if zero, one real root; and if negative, two complex conjugate roots.
Recommended video:
04:11
The Discriminant
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 9 = 9(x + 1) - 4x

970
views
Textbook Question

Find all values of x such that y = 0. y = 1/(5x + 5) - 3/(x + 1) + 7/5

782
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|4 - (5/2)x| + 6 = 18

697
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≥ 2

772
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate x2 - 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.

960
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. 2x2=34x2x^2 = 3-4x

858
views