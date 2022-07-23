Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 9 = 9(x + 1) - 4x
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In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 9 = 9(x + 1) - 4x
Find all values of x such that y = 0. y = 1/(5x + 5) - 3/(x + 1) + 7/5
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|4 - (5/2)x| + 6 = 18
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≥ 2
Evaluate x2 - 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula.