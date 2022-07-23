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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 71a
Chapter 2, Problem 71a

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 9 = 9(x + 1) - 4x

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Step 1: Begin by simplifying both sides of the equation. Expand the expression on the right-hand side using the distributive property: \( 9(x + 1) \) becomes \( 9x + 9 \). The equation now looks like \( 5x + 9 = 9x + 9 - 4x \).
Step 2: Combine like terms on the right-hand side. Combine \( 9x \) and \( -4x \) to get \( 5x \). The equation simplifies to \( 5x + 9 = 5x + 9 \).
Step 3: Subtract \( 5x \) from both sides of the equation to isolate the constant terms. This results in \( 9 = 9 \).
Step 4: Analyze the simplified equation \( 9 = 9 \). Since this statement is always true, the original equation is an identity. An identity is an equation that is true for all values of the variable.
Step 5: Conclude that the equation is an identity and does not depend on the value of \( x \). No further steps are needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. This typically requires isolating the variable on one side of the equation through operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. In the given equation, simplifying both sides will help identify the value of 'x'.
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Types of Equations

Equations can be classified into three types: identities, conditional equations, and inconsistent equations. An identity holds true for all values of the variable (e.g., 0 = 0), a conditional equation is true for specific values (e.g., x = 2), and an inconsistent equation has no solution (e.g., 0 = 5). Understanding these classifications is crucial for determining the nature of the solution.
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Simplifying Expressions

Simplifying expressions involves combining like terms and performing operations to reduce the equation to its simplest form. This process is essential in solving equations, as it allows for clearer identification of the variable's value. In the provided equation, distributing and combining terms will facilitate the solution process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. 4x2=2x+74x^2 = 2x + 7

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