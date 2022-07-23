Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 86–87. 2x^4 = 50 x^2
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3 ≤ |2x - 1|
In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).]
a)b)c)d)e)f)