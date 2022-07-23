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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 85a
Chapter 2, Problem 85a

The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2/x + 1/2 = 3/4

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1
Rewrite the equation to eliminate the fractions by finding the least common denominator (LCD) of all the terms. The denominators are x, 2, and 4, so the LCD is 4x. Multiply through the entire equation by 4x to clear the fractions.
Distribute 4x to each term in the equation. This gives: 4x * (2/x) + 4x * (1/2) = 4x * (3/4). Simplify each term by canceling out the denominators where possible.
Simplify the resulting equation. After canceling the denominators, you should have: 8 + 2x = 3x.
Rearrange the equation to isolate the variable x. Subtract 2x from both sides to get: 8 = x.
Classify the equation. Since the equation has a single solution (x = 8), it is a conditional equation. A conditional equation is true only for specific values of the variable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Equations

In algebra, equations can be classified into three main types: identities, conditional equations, and inconsistent equations. An identity is true for all values of the variable, a conditional equation is true for specific values, and an inconsistent equation has no solutions. Understanding these classifications helps in determining the nature of the solution set for any given equation.
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Solving Rational Equations

Rational equations involve fractions with variables in the denominator. To solve these equations, one typically finds a common denominator to eliminate the fractions, allowing for easier manipulation and simplification. This process is crucial for isolating the variable and determining the solution accurately.
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Checking Solutions

After solving an equation, it is essential to check the solution by substituting it back into the original equation. This verification process ensures that the solution is valid and helps identify the type of equation. It confirms whether the equation holds true for the found value, thus determining if it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent.
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Related Practice
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Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3x2=603x^2 = 60

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Solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16

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Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 5x2+2=11x5x^2 + 2 = 11x

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Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 86–87. 2x^4 = 50 x^2

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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3 ≤ |2x - 1|

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).]

a)b)c)d)e)f)


y=x4+x+44y = \(\sqrt{x - 4}\) + \(\sqrt{x + 4}\) - 4

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