Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 40
Chapter 3, Problem 40

Find f+gf+g, fgf-g, fgfg, and fg\(\frac{f}{g}\). Determine the domain for each function.
f(x)=xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\sqrt{x}\), g(x)=x5g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x-5

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find \( (f+g)(x) \), add the functions: \( f(x) + g(x) = \sqrt{x} + (x - 5) \). Simplify the expression to get \( \sqrt{x} + x - 5 \). The domain of \( f(x) = \sqrt{x} \) is \( x \geq 0 \), and the domain of \( g(x) = x - 5 \) is all real numbers. Therefore, the domain of \( f+g \) is \( x \geq 0 \).
To find \( (f-g)(x) \), subtract the functions: \( f(x) - g(x) = \sqrt{x} - (x - 5) \). Simplify the expression to get \( \sqrt{x} - x + 5 \). The domain is the same as \( f+g \), which is \( x \geq 0 \).
To find \( (fg)(x) \), multiply the functions: \( f(x) \cdot g(x) = \sqrt{x} \cdot (x - 5) \). This simplifies to \( x\sqrt{x} - 5\sqrt{x} \). The domain is \( x \geq 0 \) because \( \sqrt{x} \) is only defined for non-negative \( x \).
To find \( \left(\frac{f}{g}\right)(x) \), divide the functions: \( \frac{f(x)}{g(x)} = \frac{\sqrt{x}}{x - 5} \). The domain is \( x \geq 0 \) and \( x \neq 5 \) because the denominator cannot be zero.
Summarize the domains: \( f+g \) and \( f-g \) have domain \( x \geq 0 \), \( fg \) has domain \( x \geq 0 \), and \( \frac{f}{g} \) has domain \( x \geq 0 \) and \( x \neq 5 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. Understanding the domain is crucial because it determines the values that can be used in the function without resulting in undefined expressions, such as division by zero or taking the square root of a negative number.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Square Root Function

The square root function, denoted as f(x) = √x, is defined only for non-negative values of x. This means that the input must be greater than or equal to zero (x ≥ 0) to yield a real number output. Recognizing this restriction is essential when determining the domain of functions involving square roots.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Linear Function

A linear function, such as g(x) = x - 5, is defined for all real numbers. This means there are no restrictions on the input values, and the domain is all real numbers (−∞, ∞). Understanding the nature of linear functions helps in identifying their domains and how they interact with other functions in operations like addition or subtraction.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -½ ƒ ( x + 2) - 2

602
views
Textbook Question

Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4

898
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-3, 2) with slope - 6

1162
views
Textbook Question

Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4

1111
views
Textbook Question

Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4

1181
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–48, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = -2x+1

132
views