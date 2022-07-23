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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 41
Chapter 3, Problem 41

In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-3, 2) with slope - 6

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Identify the point-slope form of a linear equation, which is given by: y - y_1 = m(x - x_1), where m is the slope and (x_1, y_1) is a point on the line.
Substitute the given slope m = -6 and the point (x_1, y_1) = (-3, 2) into the point-slope form. This gives: y - 2 = -6(x - (-3)).
Simplify the equation from step 2 to get the point-slope form: y - 2 = -6(x + 3).
To convert to slope-intercept form, expand the equation from step 3. Distribute -6 across (x + 3), resulting in: y - 2 = -6x - 18.
Solve for y by adding 2 to both sides of the equation: y = -6x - 16. This is the slope-intercept form of the equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Point-Slope Form

Point-slope form is a way to express the equation of a line given a point on the line and its slope. The formula is written as y - y1 = m(x - x1), where (x1, y1) is a point on the line and m is the slope. This form is particularly useful for quickly writing the equation of a line when you know a specific point and the slope.
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Point-Slope Form

Slope-Intercept Form

Slope-intercept form is another way to express the equation of a line, defined as y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. This form is beneficial for easily identifying the slope and where the line crosses the y-axis. Converting from point-slope to slope-intercept form allows for a clearer understanding of the line's behavior.
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Slope

The slope of a line measures its steepness and direction, calculated as the change in y over the change in x (rise over run). A positive slope indicates the line rises as it moves from left to right, while a negative slope indicates it falls. In this question, the slope is given as -6, meaning for every unit increase in x, y decreases by 6 units, which is crucial for forming the line's equation.
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