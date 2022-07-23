Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -½ ƒ ( x + 2) - 2
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Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -½ ƒ ( x + 2) - 2
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. x² + y² = 16
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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In Exercises 39–48, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = -2x+1