Textbook Question
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
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Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. f(x)=2x-1
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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