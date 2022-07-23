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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 39b
Chapter 3, Problem 39b

Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4

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Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the difference of two functions, denoted as (f − g)(x), which is defined as f(x) − g(x). Additionally, we need to determine the domain of the resulting function.
Step 2: Write the expression for (f − g)(x). Substitute the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = x − 4 into the formula for (f − g)(x): (f − g)(x) = f(x) − g(x) = √x − (x − 4).
Step 3: Simplify the expression for (f − g)(x). Distribute the negative sign across the terms in g(x): (f − g)(x) = √x − x + 4.
Step 4: Determine the domain of the resulting function. The domain is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. For f(x) = √x, the square root requires x ≥ 0. For g(x) = x − 4, there are no restrictions. Therefore, the domain of (f − g)(x) is x ≥ 0.
Step 5: Express the domain in interval notation. Since x must be greater than or equal to 0, the domain is [0, ∞).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Operations

Function operations involve combining two functions to create a new function. In this case, f−g means subtracting the function g(x) from f(x). Understanding how to perform operations on functions is essential for manipulating and analyzing their behavior.
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Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For f(x) = √x, the domain is x ≥ 0, as square roots of negative numbers are not defined in the real number system. When combining functions, the domain of the resulting function must consider the domains of both original functions.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Piecewise Functions

Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. When finding f−g, the resulting function may need to be expressed piecewise if the domains of f and g do not overlap. This concept is crucial for accurately determining the domain of the combined function.
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Function Composition
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4

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