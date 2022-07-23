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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 54
Chapter 3, Problem 54

Find the average rate of change of f(x) = x^2 - 4x from x_1 = 5 to x_2 = 9.

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1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average rate of change of a function f(x) over an interval [x₁, x₂]. The formula is: (f(x₂) - f(x₁)) / (x₂ - x₁).
Step 2: Substitute the given values x₁ = 5 and x₂ = 9 into the formula. This gives: (f(9) - f(5)) / (9 - 5).
Step 3: Evaluate f(9) by substituting x = 9 into the function f(x) = x² - 4x. This results in f(9) = 9² - 4(9).
Step 4: Similarly, evaluate f(5) by substituting x = 5 into the function f(x) = x² - 4x. This results in f(5) = 5² - 4(5).
Step 5: Simplify the numerator (f(9) - f(5)) and the denominator (9 - 5), then divide the results to find the average rate of change.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval is calculated as the change in the function's value divided by the change in the input value. Mathematically, it is expressed as (f(x2) - f(x1)) / (x2 - x1). This concept is essential for understanding how a function behaves over a specific range.
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Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. For the function f(x) = x^2 - 4x, evaluating it at x = 5 and x = 9 will provide the necessary values to compute the average rate of change. This step is crucial for applying the average rate of change formula.
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Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c. The function f(x) = x^2 - 4x is a quadratic function, and its graph is a parabola. Understanding the properties of quadratic functions, such as their shape and vertex, can provide insights into their behavior over different intervals.
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