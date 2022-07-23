Textbook Question
Find the average rate of change of f(x) = x^2 - 4x from x_1 = 5 to x_2 = 9.
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Find the average rate of change of f(x) = x^2 - 4x from x_1 = 5 to x_2 = 9.
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x)=2f(x-1)
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x² - 2
In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. f(g(1))
Find
a. (fog) (x)
b. (go f) (x)
c. (fog) (2)
d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = x+4, g(x) = 2x + 1
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = ∛x + 1