Textbook Question
Find the average rate of change of f(x) = x^2 - 4x from x_1 = 5 to x_2 = 9.
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Find the average rate of change of f(x) = x^2 - 4x from x_1 = 5 to x_2 = 9.
In Exercises 53–58, f and g are defined by the following tables. Use the tables to evaluate each composite function. f(g(1))
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Find
a. (fog) (x)
b. (go f) (x)
c. (fog) (2)
d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = x+4, g(x) = 2x + 1
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² – 10x – 6y – 30 = 0
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x + 2) + 3