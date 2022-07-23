Determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

If f ( x ) = 3 x f(x) = 3x and g ( x ) = x + 5 g(x) = x + 5 , find ( f ∘ g ) − 1 ( x ) \(\left\)(f\(\circ\) g\(\right\))^{-1}(x) and ( g − 1 ∘ f − 1 ) ( x ) (g^{-1} \(\circ\) f^{-1})(x) .