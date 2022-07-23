Textbook Question
Let f and g be defined by the following table: Find
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Let f and g be defined by the following table: Find
The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f^(-1)x, the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f^(-1)(x)) = x and f^(-1)(f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x - 7)/(x + 2)
In Exercises 95–96, let f and g be defined by the following table: Find |ƒ(1) − f(0)| − [g (1)]² +g(1) ÷ ƒ(−1) · g (2) .
Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g(-1) and f(g(-1)).
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. f(x) = 2x − 5, g(x) = x² − 3x + 8, and (ƒ o g) (x) = 7.
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x³-3