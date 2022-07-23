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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 94a
Chapter 3, Problem 94a

Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g(-1) and f(g(-1)).

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Step 1: Start by evaluating g(-1). Substitute x = -1 into the function g(x) = 3x - 5. This means you will calculate g(-1) = 3(-1) - 5.
Step 2: Simplify the expression for g(-1). Multiply 3 by -1 and then subtract 5. This will give you the value of g(-1).
Step 3: Use the result from Step 2 as the input for the function f(x). Substitute g(-1) into f(x) = x² - x + 4. This means you will calculate f(g(-1)) = (g(-1))² - g(-1) + 4.
Step 4: Expand and simplify the expression for f(g(-1)). Square the value of g(-1), subtract g(-1), and then add 4.
Step 5: Combine all terms to simplify the expression for f(g(-1)). This will give you the final value of f(g(-1)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific input value into a function to determine its output. For example, to find g(-1), we replace x in the function g(x) = 3x - 5 with -1, resulting in g(-1) = 3(-1) - 5 = -8. Understanding how to evaluate functions is crucial for solving problems that require finding specific outputs based on given inputs.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Composition of Functions

The composition of functions occurs when the output of one function becomes the input of another. In this case, after finding g(-1), we use that result as the input for the function f. The notation f(g(-1)) indicates that we first evaluate g at -1 and then substitute that output into f, which is essential for solving problems that involve multiple functions.
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Function Composition

Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax² + bx + c. In this problem, f(x) = x² - x + 4 is a quadratic function where a = 1, b = -1, and c = 4. Understanding the properties of quadratic functions, such as their parabolas and vertex, is important for analyzing their behavior and outputs.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let f and g be defined by the following table: Find f(1)f(0)[g(2)]2+f(2)÷g(2)g(1).\(\sqrt{f(-1)-f(0)}\)-[g(2)]^2+f(-2)\(\div\) g(2)\(\cdot\) g(-1).

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -2|x+3|+2

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Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f^(-1)x, the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f^(-1)(x)) = x and f^(-1)(f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x - 7)/(x + 2)

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Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 93–95 are all one-to-one. For each function, (a) find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. (b) Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(f-1(x)) = x and f-1(f(x)) = x. f(x) = 4x - 3

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

If f(x)=3xf(x) = 3x and g(x)=x+5g(x) = x + 5, find (fg)1(x)\(\left\)(f\(\circ\) g\(\right\))^{-1}(x) and (g1f1)(x)(g^{-1} \(\circ\) f^{-1})(x).

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Textbook Question

Let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g (1) and f(g(1)).

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