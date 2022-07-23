In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(-3, -3), (-2, −2), (−1, −1), (0, 0)}
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 7
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 3/(x-4) and g(x) = (3/x) + 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recall that the composition of functions f(g(x)) means substituting g(x) into every x in f(x). So, write down f(g(x)) as f\(\left\)(g(x)\(\right\)) = f\(\left\)(\(\frac{3}{x}\) + 4\(\right\)).
Next, substitute g(x) = \(\frac{3}{x}\) + 4 into f(x) = \(\frac{3}{x - 4}\). This gives f(g(x)) = \(\frac{3}{\left(\frac{3}{x}\) + 4\(\right\)) - 4}.
Simplify the denominator of f(g(x)) by combining like terms inside the parentheses: \(\left\)(\(\frac{3}{x}\) + 4\(\right\)) - 4 = \(\frac{3}{x}\). So, f(g(x)) = \(\frac{3}{\frac{3}{x}\)}.
Now, simplify the complex fraction \(\frac{3}{\frac{3}{x}\)} by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately, which will simplify to x.
Repeat the process for g(f(x)): substitute f(x) into g(x), so g(f(x)) = g\(\left\)(\(\frac{3}{x - 4}\)\(\right\)) = \(\frac{3}{\frac{3}{x - 4}\)} + 4, then simplify this expression step-by-step. Finally, check if both compositions simplify to x, which would indicate that f and g are inverses.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Composition
Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as f(g(x)) or g(f(x)). It requires substituting the entire expression of one function into the variable of the other, allowing us to analyze combined transformations or operations.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition
Inverse Functions
Two functions f and g are inverses if composing them in either order returns the input, meaning f(g(x)) = x and g(f(x)) = x. This relationship shows that each function reverses the effect of the other, effectively undoing the transformation.
Recommended video:
4:30
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
Rational Functions and Domain Restrictions
Rational functions are ratios of polynomials and may have restrictions where the denominator is zero. Understanding these domain restrictions is crucial when composing functions or checking inverses to avoid undefined expressions and ensure valid operations.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
249
views
Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (2, −3) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is y = (1/5)x + 6
81
views
Textbook Question
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-2, -6) and (3, −4)
911
views
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 3/(x2-2x-15)
1702
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = 3x^2 - 5x + 2 (a) g(0), (b) g(-2), (c) g(x-1), (d) g(-x)
207
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)
899
views