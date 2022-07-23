Domain and Range

The domain of a function refers to all possible input values (x-values), while the range refers to all possible output values (y-values). For the function f(x) shown in the graph, the domain is [1, 4] and the range is {-3}. When reflecting the function to create g(x) = f(-x), it is important to consider how the domain and range will change, particularly how the x-values will be affected by the reflection.