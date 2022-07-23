Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation is a funciton, Give the domain and range for each relation. (1, 10), (2, 500), (13, π)
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Determine whether each relation is a funciton, Give the domain and range for each relation. (1, 10), (2, 500), (13, π)
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation.{(1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 5)}
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 2(x+5)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x+1)
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 3/(x-4)
Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.