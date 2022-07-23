Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation is a funciton, Give the domain and range for each relation. (1, 10), (2, 500), (13, π)
144
views
Determine whether each relation is a funciton, Give the domain and range for each relation. (1, 10), (2, 500), (13, π)
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 2(x+5)
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-2, 1) and (2, 2)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x)+1
Find the domain of each function. f(x)=3(x-4)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x and g(x) = x/4