Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 1a
Chapter 3, Problem 1a

Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation.{(1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 5)}

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of a function. A relation is a function if every input (x-value) is associated with exactly one output (y-value).
Step 2: Examine the given relation {(1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 5)}. Check if any x-value is repeated with different y-values. If no x-value is repeated, the relation is a function.
Step 3: Identify the domain of the relation. The domain is the set of all x-values in the relation. For this relation, the x-values are {1, 3, 5}.
Step 4: Identify the range of the relation. The range is the set of all y-values in the relation. For this relation, the y-values are {2, 4, 5}.
Step 5: Conclude whether the relation is a function based on the analysis in Step 2. If no x-value is repeated, the relation is a function. Provide the domain and range as part of the final answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a specific type of relation where each input (or domain element) is associated with exactly one output (or range element). This means that no two ordered pairs can have the same first element with different second elements. Understanding this definition is crucial for determining if a given relation qualifies as a function.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Domain and Range

The domain of a relation is the set of all possible input values (first elements of the ordered pairs), while the range is the set of all possible output values (second elements). Identifying the domain and range helps in understanding the behavior of the function and its limitations. For the given relation, the domain and range can be easily extracted from the ordered pairs.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Ordered Pairs

Ordered pairs are pairs of elements written in the form (x, y), where 'x' is the input and 'y' is the output. In the context of relations and functions, the order of the elements is significant, as it determines the relationship between the input and output. Analyzing the ordered pairs in the relation allows us to assess whether it meets the criteria of a function.
Recommended video:
4:04
Fundamental Counting Principle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation is a funciton, Give the domain and range for each relation. (1, 10), (2, 500), (13, π)

144
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 2(x+5)

887
views
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-2, 1) and (2, 2)

1627
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = f(x)+1

883
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x)=3(x-4)

1969
views
Textbook Question

Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x and g(x) = x/4

629
views