Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x2+1) - 1/(x2-1)

Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16
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In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = ½ f(x)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = 2f(x)
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (5, −9) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x + 7y - 12= 0
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (3.5, 8.2) and (-0.5, 6.2)