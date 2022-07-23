Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 11
Chapter 3, Problem 11

Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (3.5, 8.2) and (-0.5, 6.2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the two points: Point 1 is (3.5, 8.2) and Point 2 is (-0.5, 6.2).
Recall the distance formula between two points \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\): \[d = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}\]
Substitute the given coordinates into the formula: \[d = \sqrt{(-0.5 - 3.5)^2 + (6.2 - 8.2)^2}\]
Simplify the expressions inside the parentheses: Calculate \((-0.5 - 3.5)\) and \((6.2 - 8.2)\), then square each result.
Add the squared values and take the square root of the sum to find the distance. If possible, simplify the radical before rounding to two decimal places.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distance Formula

The distance formula calculates the length between two points in the coordinate plane. It is derived from the Pythagorean theorem and given by d = √[(x2 - x1)² + (y2 - y1)²], where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are the coordinates of the points.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Simplified Radical Form

Simplified radical form means expressing a square root in its simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. This helps present answers in an exact form before approximating decimals, ensuring clarity and precision in mathematical solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Adding & Subtracting Unlike Radicals by Simplifying

Rounding Decimals

Rounding decimals involves approximating a number to a specified number of decimal places. In this problem, answers are rounded to two decimal places, which means keeping two digits after the decimal point and adjusting the last digit based on the next digit.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16

1922
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = ½ f(x)

1721
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = 2f(x)

873
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x2+1) - 1/(x2-1)

969
views
Textbook Question

Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (4, −7) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 2y – 3 = 0

129
views
Textbook Question

Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 2, passing through (3, 5)

86
views