Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 a. f(6)
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In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 a. f(6)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x)+1
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (2x +1)/(x-3)
Determine whether each graph is the graph of an even function, an odd function, or a function that is neither even nor odd.
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. |x|- y = 5
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = √(x −2) /(x-5)