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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 26
Chapter 3, Problem 26

Determine whether each graph is the graph of an even function, an odd function, or a function that is neither even nor odd.
Graph showing a curve in the first and fourth quadrants, illustrating a function's behavior.

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1
Observe the graph and note that the curve is present in the first and fourth quadrants, and it does not touch or cross the origin.
To determine if the function is even, check if the graph is symmetric about the y-axis. This means that for every point (x, y) on the graph, the point (-x, y) must also be on the graph. In this case, the graph is not symmetric about the y-axis.
To determine if the function is odd, check if the graph is symmetric about the origin. This means that for every point (x, y) on the graph, the point (-x, -y) must also be on the graph. In this case, the graph is not symmetric about the origin.
Since the graph is neither symmetric about the y-axis nor the origin, the function is neither even nor odd.
Conclude that the function represented by the graph is neither even nor odd based on the symmetry analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

An even function is defined by the property that f(x) = f(-x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of an even function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. A common example of an even function is f(x) = x², where the values of the function are the same for both positive and negative inputs.
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Odd Functions

An odd function satisfies the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of an odd function is symmetric with respect to the origin. A classic example of an odd function is f(x) = x³, where the function values for positive and negative inputs are equal in magnitude but opposite in sign.
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Neither Even Nor Odd Functions

A function is classified as neither even nor odd if it does not meet the criteria for either category. This means that the function does not exhibit symmetry about the y-axis or the origin. An example of such a function could be f(x) = x + 1, where the graph does not reflect any of the properties of even or odd functions.
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