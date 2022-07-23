Reflection Across the X-Axis

Reflection across the x-axis occurs when the output values of a function are negated. For the function g(x) = -f(x), every point on the graph of f(x) is mirrored over the x-axis, meaning if f(x) has a point (a, b), then g(x) will have the point (a, -b). This transformation changes the sign of the y-values.