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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 27c
Chapter 3, Problem 27c

In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 c. f(-x)

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Step 1: Start with the given function f(x) = 4x + 5. This is a linear function where 'x' is the independent variable.
Step 2: To evaluate f(-x), substitute '-x' in place of 'x' in the function. This means replacing every occurrence of 'x' in the expression with '-x'.
Step 3: After substitution, the function becomes f(-x) = 4(-x) + 5.
Step 4: Simplify the expression by distributing the 4 to '-x'. This results in f(-x) = -4x + 5.
Step 5: The simplified expression for f(-x) is f(-x) = -4x + 5. This is the final simplified form of the function when evaluated at -x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable in a function. In this case, we replace 'x' in the function f(x) = 4x + 5 with -x to find f(-x). This process allows us to determine the output of the function for different inputs.
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Simplification

Simplification is the process of reducing an expression to its simplest form. After evaluating the function at f(-x), we will combine like terms and eliminate any unnecessary components to present the result in a clear and concise manner. This step is crucial for clarity and ease of understanding.
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Linear Functions

A linear function is a polynomial function of degree one, which can be expressed in the form f(x) = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. The function f(x) = 4x + 5 is linear, indicating that its graph is a straight line. Understanding the properties of linear functions helps in analyzing their behavior and transformations.
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