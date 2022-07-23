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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 28
Chapter 3, Problem 28

Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-2, 0) and (0, 2)

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Identify the two given points: \((-2, 0)\) and \((0, 2)\).
Calculate the slope \(m\) using the formula \(m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\), where \((x_1, y_1) = (-2, 0)\) and \((x_2, y_2) = (0, 2)\).
Use the point-slope form of a line equation: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), substituting the slope \(m\) and one of the points, for example \((-2, 0)\).
Simplify the point-slope form equation to write it explicitly.
Convert the point-slope form equation to slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by solving for \(y\) and simplifying.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope measures the steepness of a line and is calculated as the change in y-values divided by the change in x-values between two points. For points (x₁, y₁) and (x₂, y₂), slope m = (y₂ - y₁) / (x₂ - x₁). This value is essential for writing the equation of the line.
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The Slope of a Line

Point-Slope Form of a Line

Point-slope form expresses a line's equation using a known point and the slope: y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). It is useful when you know a point on the line and its slope, allowing you to write the equation directly without first finding the y-intercept.
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Point-Slope Form

Slope-Intercept Form of a Line

Slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. After finding the slope and using a point to solve for b, this form clearly shows the line's slope and where it crosses the y-axis, making it easy to graph.
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