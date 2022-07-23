Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 a. f(6)
98
views
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 a. f(6)
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-2, 0) and (0, 2)
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 c. f(-x)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = ½ f(x)
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (2x +1)/(x-3)
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = √(x −2) /(x-5)