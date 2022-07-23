Textbook Question
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2 +1 b. h (-1)
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Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2 +1 b. h (-1)
In Exercises 31–32, the domain of each piecewise function is (-∞, ∞) (a) Graph each function. (b) Use the graph to determine the function's range.
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (0, 0), r = 7
Which graphs in Exercises 29–34 represent functions that have inverse functions?
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1