Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 31b
Chapter 3, Problem 31b

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2 +1 b. h (-1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by substituting the given value of the independent variable, x = -1, into the function h(x). The function is h(x) = x⁴ - x² + 1. Replace every occurrence of x with -1.
Step 2: Write the substituted expression: h(-1) = (-1)⁴ - (-1)² + 1.
Step 3: Simplify each term in the expression. Recall that (-1)⁴ means multiplying -1 by itself four times, and (-1)² means multiplying -1 by itself two times.
Step 4: Combine the simplified terms to get the final expression for h(-1).
Step 5: Verify that all calculations are simplified correctly and ensure the expression is fully reduced.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable in a function. In this case, we replace 'x' in the function h(x) = x^4 - x² + 1 with -1. This process allows us to compute the output of the function for that particular input.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is a mathematical expression that involves variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The function h(x) = x^4 - x² + 1 is a polynomial of degree 4, which indicates the highest power of x present in the expression. Understanding polynomial functions is essential for evaluating and simplifying them.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Simplification of Expressions

Simplification of expressions involves reducing a mathematical expression to its simplest form. After evaluating the function h(-1), we will combine like terms and perform arithmetic operations to arrive at a single numerical value. This step is crucial for providing a clear and concise answer to the evaluation of the function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (0, 0), r = 7

853
views
Textbook Question

Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1

881
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2+1 c. h (-x)

1019
views
Textbook Question

Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1

968
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. h(x) = x4 - x2+1 a. h (2)

76
views
Textbook Question

Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1

1121
views