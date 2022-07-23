Step 4: Determine the domain of fg(x). The domain of a square root function is restricted to values where the expression inside the square root is non-negative. Start by ensuring the inner square root, √(x − 1), is defined. This requires x − 1 ≥ 0, so x ≥ 1. Next, ensure the entire expression √(√(x − 1) + 4) is defined. Since √(x − 1) + 4 is always non-negative for x ≥ 1, no additional restrictions are needed.