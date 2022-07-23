Textbook Question
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. y = -2
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Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. y = -2
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 41–52, give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. x² + (y − 1)² = 1
In Exercises 46–49, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the line. 2x + 3y + 6 = 0
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)