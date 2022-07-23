Vertical Reflection and Shift

Vertical reflection and shift involve flipping the graph over the x-axis and moving it up or down. The negative sign in front of f(x) in g(x) = -f(x + 1) indicates a reflection across the x-axis, while the subtraction of 1 signifies a downward shift of the entire graph by 1 unit. This alters the y-coordinates of the points on the graph, creating a new transformed graph.