Textbook Question
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x + 2)² + (y + 2)² = 4
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Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x + 2)² + (y + 2)² = 4
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x-1) + 1
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = (x+2)³