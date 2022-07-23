Textbook Question
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
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Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(r) = √(r + 6) +3 b. f(10)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x)+2
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (3, 2), r = 5