Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = (3/4)x-2
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 43
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x − 3)² + (y + 1)² = 36
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Recognize that the given equation is in the standard form of a circle: \(\left(x - h\right)^2 + \left(y - k\right)^2 = r^2\), where \((h, k)\) is the center and \(r\) is the radius.
Identify the center \((h, k)\) by comparing the given equation \(\left(x - 3\right)^2 + \left(y + 1\right)^2 = 36\) to the standard form. Note that \(y + 1\) can be rewritten as \(y - (-1)\), so the center is at \((3, -1)\).
Determine the radius \(r\) by taking the square root of the right side of the equation: \(r = \sqrt{36}\).
To find the domain of the circle, consider the horizontal distance from the center. The domain is all \(x\) values such that \(x\) is between \(h - r\) and \(h + r\), or \(3 - r \leq x \leq 3 + r\).
To find the range of the circle, consider the vertical distance from the center. The range is all \(y\) values such that \(y\) is between \(k - r\) and \(k + r\), or \(-1 - r \leq y \leq -1 + r\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equation of a Circle
The standard form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. This form helps identify the circle's position and size directly from the equation.
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Domain and Range of a Circle
The domain and range of a circle are the sets of possible x and y values, respectively. For a circle centered at (h, k) with radius r, the domain is [h - r, h + r] and the range is [k - r, k + r], representing all points covered by the circle horizontally and vertically.
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Graphing Circles
Graphing a circle involves plotting its center and using the radius to mark points in all directions. This visual representation helps confirm the circle's shape and aids in identifying the domain and range by observing the extent of the graph along the x- and y-axes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = (x − 1)², x ≤ 1
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Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = (1/2)f(2x)
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Textbook Question
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (5x+1)/(x² - 9), g(x) = (4x -2)/(x² - 9)
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Textbook Question
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function.
f(x)= = (5x+1)/(x² - 9), g(x) = (4x -2)/(x² - 9)
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (4, -7) and parallel to the line whose equation is 3x + y - 9 = 0.
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