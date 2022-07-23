Domain and Range

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values), while the range is the set of all possible output values (f(x)). For the function f(x) = (x - 1)² with the restriction x ≤ 1, the domain is limited, affecting the range. Understanding how to express these sets in interval notation is necessary for part (c) of the question, as it provides a concise way to describe the function's behavior.