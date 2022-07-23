Step 5: Determine the domain. The domain of a function is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. The denominator x² - 9 cannot be zero, as division by zero is undefined. Solve x² - 9 = 0 to find the restricted values: x² = 9, so x = ±3. Therefore, the domain is all real numbers except x = 3 and x = -3.