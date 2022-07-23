Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5

Textbook Question
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² - 6y -7=0
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Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² - 6y -7=0
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² - 2x + y² – 15 = 0
In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x^2. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x^2 + 2
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5