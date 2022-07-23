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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 59
Chapter 3, Problem 59

Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² - 2x + y² – 15 = 0

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Start with the given equation: \(x^{2} - 2x + y^{2} - 15 = 0\).
Group the \(x\) terms and the \(y\) terms together, and move the constant to the other side: \(x^{2} - 2x + y^{2} = 15\).
Complete the square for the \(x\) terms. Take half of the coefficient of \(x\) (which is \(-2\)), square it, and add it to both sides: half of \(-2\) is \(-1\), and \((-1)^{2} = 1\). So add \(1\) to both sides: \(x^{2} - 2x + 1 + y^{2} = 15 + 1\).
Rewrite the perfect square trinomial as a binomial squared: \((x - 1)^{2} + y^{2} = 16\).
Identify the center and radius of the circle from the standard form \((x - h)^{2} + (y - k)^{2} = r^{2}\). Here, the center is \((1, 0)\) and the radius is \(\,\sqrt{16}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Completing the Square

Completing the square is a method used to rewrite quadratic expressions in the form (x - h)² = k by adding and subtracting a constant. This technique helps transform the equation into a form that reveals geometric properties, such as the center and radius of a circle.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Standard Form of a Circle

The standard form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. Writing the equation in this form makes it easy to identify these key features and understand the circle's position and size.
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Circles in Standard Form

Graphing Circles

Graphing a circle involves plotting its center (h, k) and using the radius r to mark points at a distance r in all directions. This visual representation helps in understanding the circle's location and size on the coordinate plane.
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Circles in Standard Form
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