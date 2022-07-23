Complete the square for the \(x\) terms. Take half of the coefficient of \(x\) (which is \(-2\)), square it, and add it to both sides: half of \(-2\) is \(-1\), and \((-1)^{2} = 1\). So add \(1\) to both sides: \(x^{2} - 2x + 1 + y^{2} = 15 + 1\).