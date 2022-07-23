Textbook Question
Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = x²+2, g(x) = x² – 2
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Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = x²+2, g(x) = x² – 2
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. (fog) (0)
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5
Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5