Standard Form of a Quadratic Function

The standard form of a quadratic function is f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c, where 'a', 'b', and 'c' are constants. This form allows for easy identification of the vertex and the direction of the parabola. In the context of transformations, understanding how changes in 'c' affect the graph's position is crucial for accurately representing the function g(x) = x^2 + 2.