Textbook Question
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² - 6y -7=0
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Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² - 6y -7=0
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5
Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4x+y-6=0