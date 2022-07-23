Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -(x − 2)²
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Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -(x − 2)²
Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = x²+2, g(x) = x² – 2
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y²+8x-2y-8=0
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. (fog) (0)