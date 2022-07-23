Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(2x)
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Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -(x − 2)²
Find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = x²+2, g(x) = x² – 2
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. 3x -18=0
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x) = x²+2, g(x) = x² – 2