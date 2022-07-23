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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 58
Chapter 3, Problem 58

Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the vertical line test. The vertical line test is a method to determine if a graph represents a function. If any vertical line drawn on the graph intersects the curve at more than one point, then the graph does not represent a function.
Step 2: Observe the graph provided. The graph shows a red curve plotted on a Cartesian plane. The x-axis and y-axis are labeled, and the curve appears to be continuous.
Step 3: Apply the vertical line test. Imagine drawing vertical lines at various x-values across the graph. Check if any vertical line intersects the red curve at more than one point.
Step 4: Analyze the intersections. For this graph, every vertical line intersects the red curve at exactly one point, regardless of the x-value chosen.
Step 5: Conclude based on the test. Since no vertical line intersects the curve at more than one point, the graph passes the vertical line test. Therefore, y is a function of x for this graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Line Test

The vertical line test is a method used to determine if a graph represents a function. If any vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point, the graph does not represent a function of x. This test is crucial for identifying whether y is a function of x, as it ensures that each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value).
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Function Definition

A function is a relation between a set of inputs and a set of possible outputs where each input is related to exactly one output. In mathematical terms, for a relation to be a function, it must satisfy the condition that no two ordered pairs have the same first element with different second elements. Understanding this definition is essential for applying the vertical line test effectively.
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Graph Interpretation

Graph interpretation involves analyzing the visual representation of mathematical functions on a coordinate plane. It requires understanding how the shape and behavior of a graph relate to the properties of the function it represents. This skill is vital for applying the vertical line test and determining the nature of the relationship between x and y in the given graph.
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