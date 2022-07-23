Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1

Textbook Question
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. ƒ-1 (1)
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Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. ƒ-1 (1)
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x2. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = -(x + 1)2
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² − x + 2y + 1 = 0
Find c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1