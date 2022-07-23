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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 62
Chapter 3, Problem 62

In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x2. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = -(x + 1)2

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Start by recalling the graph of the standard quadratic function \(f(x) = x^2\). This is a parabola opening upwards with its vertex at the origin \((0,0)\).
Identify the given function \(r(x) = -(x + 1)^2\). Notice that it is a transformation of \(f(x) = x^2\).
Recognize the transformations: the expression \((x + 1)\) inside the squared term indicates a horizontal shift. Specifically, \(x + 1\) means the graph shifts 1 unit to the left.
The negative sign in front of the squared term, \(- (x + 1)^2\), reflects the graph over the x-axis, changing the parabola to open downwards instead of upwards.
Combine these transformations: start with the graph of \(f(x) = x^2\), shift it 1 unit left, then reflect it over the x-axis to get the graph of \(r(x) = -(x + 1)^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Quadratic Function

The standard quadratic function is f(x) = x², which graphs as a parabola opening upwards with its vertex at the origin (0,0). It serves as the base graph for understanding transformations applied to quadratic functions.
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Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the base graph. For example, adding or subtracting inside the function shifts the graph horizontally, while multiplying by a negative reflects it across the x-axis.
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Intro to Transformations

Reflection Across the x-axis

Multiplying a function by -1 reflects its graph across the x-axis, flipping it upside down. For r(x) = -(x + 1)², this means the parabola opens downward instead of upward.
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Reflections of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])

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Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 8x – 4y – 12 =0

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Textbook Question

Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)²

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Textbook Question

Find c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1

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