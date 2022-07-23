Textbook Question
In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])
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In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 8x – 4y – 12 =0
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)²
Find c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1