Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
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In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. ƒ-1 (1)
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y² − x + 2y + 1 = 0
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4x+y-6=0
Find c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1