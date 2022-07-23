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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 53
Chapter 3, Problem 53

Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x² - 2

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Start with the standard quadratic function f(x) = x². This is a parabola that opens upwards with its vertex at the origin (0, 0). The graph is symmetric about the y-axis.
Understand the transformation: The given function g(x) = x² - 2 is derived from f(x) = x² by subtracting 2. This represents a vertical shift downward by 2 units.
To graph g(x), take each point on the graph of f(x) = x² and move it 2 units downward. For example, the vertex (0, 0) of f(x) will move to (0, -2) for g(x).
Plot the new points after the vertical shift. For instance, if (1, 1) is a point on f(x), it will become (1, -1) on g(x). Similarly, (-1, 1) will become (-1, -1). Repeat this for other points.
Draw the new parabola for g(x) = x² - 2, ensuring it maintains the same shape as f(x) = x² but is shifted downward by 2 units. Label the vertex and key points to complete the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax² + bx + c. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola, which opens upwards if 'a' is positive and downwards if 'a' is negative. Understanding the basic shape and properties of quadratic functions is essential for analyzing transformations.
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Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. For quadratic functions, vertical shifts occur when a constant is added or subtracted from the function, such as in g(x) = x² - 2, which shifts the graph of f(x) = x² down by 2 units. Recognizing these transformations helps in accurately graphing modified functions.
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Intro to Transformations

Vertex of a Parabola

The vertex of a parabola is the highest or lowest point on its graph, depending on its orientation. For the standard quadratic function f(x) = x², the vertex is at the origin (0,0). In the function g(x) = x² - 2, the vertex shifts to (0, -2), which is crucial for understanding the graph's position and shape after transformation.
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Horizontal Parabolas
Related Practice
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Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x)=2f(x-1)

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Find

a. (fog) (x)

b. (go f) (x)

c. (fog) (2)

d. (go f) (2).

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